Tuesday , 20 June 2017
Lewandowski blames Ancelotti, Bayern team-mates for missing out on top scorer award

Lewandowski blames Ancelotti, Bayern team-mates for missing out on top scorer award

June 20, 2017

Robert Lewandowski’s agent, Maik Barthel, has said Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti, offered the player no support in the race to win the Bundesliga top scorer.

Lewandowski racked up his second successive 30-goal campaign at Bayern, taking his tally to 77 goals in 96 league appearances for the Bundesliga champions.

 However, the Poland international failed to score in Bayern’s 4-1 win over Freiburg on the final day of the season, which ensured Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pipped him by one goal, after scoring twice against Werder Bremen.

“Robert told me there was no support from the coach or an appeal to support him in the final game to become top scorer,” Barthel told Kicker.

“He was really disappointed, like I have never experienced before.

 “Robert hoped the team and the coach would proactively support him to win the Torjagerkanone.”

Earlier this month, Lewandowski said losing his top scorer’s crown had “hurt”, adding: “I wasn’t completely satisfied with the way my team helped me. Immediately after the last game, I was angry and disappointed with my team. That was the feeling I had.”

<<Daily Post>>

