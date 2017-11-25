Lawmakers Pay Tributes To Late Members Of Ogun First Legislature

The Ogun State House of Assembly has showered encomium on a former member representing Ibese/ Iboro/Sunwa State Constituency, Hon. Isaac Adekunjo Akinleye, describing him as a true democrat and representative of repute, who was part of the Legislative legacy upon which the present 8th Assembly operates.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Suraj Ishola Adekunbi, who led other lawmakers in paying last respect to the late member of the first legislature at a special plenary held in his honour at the Assembly Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta posited that Akinleye demonstrated great love for his people through frank presentation of issues affecting his constituency through initiation of bills and motions.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Speaker added that the elder statesman lived a fulfilled life as a father, a community representative, a leader and an educationist par excellence who left his footprint in the sand of time.

Earlier in their submissions, a former member of the Senate, Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo as well as Colleagues of the deceased in the first legislature, Honourables Mufutau Ajibola and Sesan Olatunji, the then Majority Leader, Babatunde Elemide as well as Hon. Sunday Kojeku of the 5th and 6th Legislatures, extolled the virtues of the Late Akinleye, describing him as an erudite and upright team player, who was committed to quality representation of his constituents and the overall development of Yewa land.

They acknowledged the late legislator as a dedicated, hardworking and grassroots leader who worked relentlessly at bringing democratic dividends to his constituency.

The Special session had in attendance the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tolu Odebiyi, a member of House of Representatives representing Yewa South/Ipokia, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade elder statesman, Chief (Dr.) Ayinde Ibikunle and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Bayo Adeyemi among others.