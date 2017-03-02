Labour Kicks Against El-Rufai’s Plan To Sell 1,990 Quarters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Kaduna State have kicked against plans by the state government to sell 1,990 government quarters on public auction, based on their open-market value.

The unions said the workers occupying these quarters were not given the option of first refusal before the offer was extended to the public, a situation they described as “unfortunate and unacceptable”.

The government said it decided to sell about 1,990 of its non-essential residential quarters to cut the cost of maintaining the quarters.

A statement by the Chairmen Comrade Adamu Ango (NLC) and Comrade Shehu Mohammed (TUC) said: “The workers of Kaduna State were taken aback by a paid advert in a newspaper relating to the sale of government quarters to political office holders disguised as highest bidders.

“The decision of the Kaduna State Executive Council was without recourse to relevant stakeholders, especially the workers, who are the creators of wealth and the legal occupants of these properties.

“It is very unfortunate that the workers currently occupying these quarters were never given an option of first refusal before the extension of offer to the public.

“Another area of concern to the workers, who receive peanut as salaries and wages, when compared with political office holders, is the mode of payment – payment of 25 per cent of purchase price (including 10 per cent non-refundable deposit), must be made to the Kaduna State government within 90 days of being declared winner. The 75 per cent must be paid within an additional 90 days. Thus, all buyers must effect full payment within 180 days of contract.

“From the above condition, tell me which state workers can afford this payment? This condition, in the first instance, is contrary to the provision of the Federal Government Mortgage Bank arrangement of issuing loans to civil servants.

“We advice the state government to borrow a leaf from the Federal Government which, in its monetisation programme, gave workers, who are the legal occupants of government houses, an unconditional right/option of first refusal, this is more so that the Federal Government policy was midwifed by the selfsame Nasiru El-Rufa’i.”

<<The Nation>>