Kiss Daniel Responds To Legal Action Threat By Former Label

December 6, 2017

Kiss Daniel seems to be unperturbed by the court threat issued by his former record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment.

Earlier on Tuesday, a statement by G-Worldwide had revealed that the label is taking legal action against the 23-year-old Yeba crooner.

The label frowned at Kiss Daniel’s launch of his own record label ‘Flyboy Inc’.

But in what looked like a response, Kiss Daniel posted on Instagram that it would all end in victory.

“…this is gonna be a sweet victory for you young man,” he posted on his Instagram page.

<<PUNCH>>

