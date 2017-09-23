Kidnapping: Ogun Trains 430 Vigilante Officers

No fewer than 430 officers of the Vigilante Service of Ogun State have undertaken a special 5-day training programme towards tackling the menace of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the society.

The programme which was organised by the management of the Service in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State command was held at the Training Academy Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, pointed out that the training had become imperative to ensure pro-activeness in the security sector of the State especially in the face of increasing rate of kidnapping, ritual killings which had characterized the nation in recent times.

Ojuko affirmed that regular training programmes would increase efficiency of the officers and facilitate better cooperation among organisations and other security affiliates for improved service delivery.

The Commissioner, represented by the Director, Local Government Inspectorate and Monitoring, Mr. Samod Asade, charged the officers to justify government’s spending by utilizing the opportunities offered by the training to improve the security formation of the State towards ensuring adequate security of lives and property.

While giving the vote of thanks at the event, the VSO Commander, Mr. Soji Ganzallo, appreciated the State government for its unflinching and continued support for the Corps, informing that the bill recognising the organisation as ‘’So Safe Corp’’ was finally passed by the Ogun State House of Assembly last Monday.

Speaking on behalf of participants, Ilaro Zonal Commander of VSO, Mr. Liasu Olamide, noted that the training had equipped them with latest operational techniques in line with best security practices towards maintaining law and order in the society, especially in the local communities.

Some of the topics covered at the training included: The power of observation, human trafficking and its negative implication, practical experiment on arms handling amongst others.