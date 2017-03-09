Kemen’s Family Denies Threatening To Sue #BBNaija

Thursday , 9 March 2017
The family of evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen Ekerette, has denied reports that it planned to sue the organisers of the show over his controversial exit.

Kemen had been disqualified from the show on Sunday after being accused of groping TBoss while she slept.

The incident and his exit split fans with some, including the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly expressing support for him and reports emerging on Monday that his family planned to take legal action against the organisers.

His eldest brother, Mmenimkeakpaniko Ekerette, however rubbished the reports in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

In a post on behalf of the family, he wrote, “Our attention have been drawn to various publication and news items circulating in the media, that we the family of Kemen intend to take legal action against the organisers of Big Brother Naija 2017 about the way and manner that our son Kemen was disqualified from the reality TV show.

“We want to state it clearly that the family of Kemen have not met with, or spoken to anyone regarding this issue.

“While we are yet to hear Kemen’s side of the story, we urge everyone to please disregard this false rumour that is becoming a campaign of calumny to continue to cast Kemen as savage in the eye of the public.

“While we regret his unceremonious exit from the Big Brother House, we would like members of the press, bloggers and indeed the public to give Kemen and his family the privacy we deserve at this trying moment. Thank you for your love and support.

 

