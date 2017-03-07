Kaduna Airport Ready For 24 Hours Operations – NCAA

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has declared the Kaduna International Airport, Kaduna, is fit and ready for 24 hours local and international operations.

All necessary steps to ensure that the status of the Airport as an Alternate Airport to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, (NAIA), during the closure have been put in place.

Spokesman of NCAA, Sam Adurogboye stated this in a statement Tuesday.

He said navigational equipment have been well calibrated and fully functional to facilitate continuous smooth landings and takeoffs.

He said: “Therefore, towards a seamless flight operations in line with Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs), all relevant departments and directorates with full complement of staff have been redeployed to Kaduna from the aviation agencies.

“The Regional Managers of NCAA Abuja and Kaduna offices are on ground to allow for smooth integration of the additional staff coming to Kaduna.

“To sustain the safety and security of airline operations, a team of Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) from the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards (DAWS), Directorate of Consumer Protection, (DCP), Directorate of Air Transport Regulations (DATR), Directorate of Aerodrome and AirspaceStandard, (DAAS) and Aviation Security Personnel are already at the airport.”

He said the National Security Committee has designed and got approval for the Security programme to cover the airport and its environs during the six weeks closure.

Adurogboye said relevant aviation agencies, the Regulatory Authority, (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Customs and Excise, (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service(NIS), Nigerian Police Force and other security services are all at the airport to provide unhindered facilitation of passenger traffic and flights.

He said: “At the commencement of flights, it is expected that the Ethiopian Airlines (ET) will be the first scheduled airline to arrive the Kaduna International Airport upon the closure of Abuja Airport.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), wishes to assure all passengers that all hands are deck to conduct a safe and secure air transport operations at all airports in Nigeria.”

In a related development, DANA Air said it will commence flights to Kaduna on March 8, 2017.

The airline said it will operate four daily flights from Lagos to Kaduna while there will be one flight each from Uyo and Port Harcourt to Kaduna keeping strictly to its scheduled time of departure.

The Accountable Manager of Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo while speaking on the new schedule said: “We will commence four daily flights from Lagos to Kaduna and one flight each from Uyo and Port Harcourt to Kaduna on 8 March, and we intend keeping to our scheduled time of departure. From Kaduna to Lagos, our new schedule caters to the needs of all our passengers .”

He said :” With our on-time performance still unrivaled, our desire is to ensure that passengers connecting Abuja from Kaduna meet their appointments and commitments, while those visiting Kaduna can trust us to take them there on-time.’’

Meanwhile, another domestic carrier: Air Peace said it has deployed staff to Kaduna Airport to ensure smooth operations .

In a statement the airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the carrier has already deployed its staff to the Kaduna International Airport in readiness for diversion of Abuja-bound flights to the facility from March 8, 2017.

Iwarah assured that Air Peace was fully prepared to operate flights into and out of the Kaduna airport during the shutdown of the Abuja facility.

He confirmed that the airline would operate flights from Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Calabar, Owerri and Sokoto into and out of Kaduna.

Iwarah urged air travelers to frequently visit the airline’s website, www.flyairpeace.com and social media platforms to get daily information on its flight operations during the closure of the Abuja airport.

The airline’s staff, he added, would be available at all its offices to assist air travelers and provide up-to-date information on the Kaduna flight operations.

<<The Nation>>