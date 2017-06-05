June 12: Ogun Holds Media Commemorative Football Match

In commemoration of the June 12 Anniversary, Ogun State Ministry of Youth and Sports in Collaboration with the Fun Turf Resource Centre will from Saturday June 10 to Monday June 12, 2017, hold a maiden commemorative match among media organisations in the State at the Fun turf Resource Centre, Abeokuta.

A release signed by the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, said the match was in honour of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO), the winner of the adjudged most credible, free and fair election in Nigeria (June 12 ,1993 Presidential election) but which was unfortunately annulled by defunct Military junta.

In the release, Ogun State Television (OGTV) , Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Sweet FM, Paramount FM, Rockcity FM, State Information Chapel, Correspondent Chapel , Electronic Media Association ,COPAN , Federated Chapel, Local Government Information Chapel, Federal Information Chapel, National Orientation Chapel (NOA) and Family FM had been scheduled to take part in the novelty match.

The release added that other interested media outlets should contact the organiser of the match through the Ministry of Youths and Sports, Ogun State NUJ Secretariat, Iwe Iroyin Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta and Fun Turf Resource Centre Management, MKO International Stadium Abeokuta on or before Monday June 5, 2017 to submit the list of five players for the match.

According to the release, the final match slated for 4pm on June 12, would be declared open by the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Afolabi Afuape while the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Investment, Mrs. Hafsat Costello and other family members of the late business mogul would be the Special Guests of honour.