Jubilation in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Borno, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa

Residents of Jos and Maiduguri yesterday trooped to the streets to celebrate the return of President Muhammad Buhari to Nigeria from London.

Men and women, boys and girls massed on Bauchi Road, Jos, singing and dancing.

The jubilation soon sparked a traffic jam.

Mr. Kwajafa Hassan, a resident, described the return of Buhari as the will of God.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that some residents of Gwange, New GRA, Damboa,Borno State, went into wild celebration following the news of the President’s return.

The President is held in very high esteem in the state following the return of peace to the area which had been largely under the control of Boko Haram insurgents before his assumption of office in May 2015.

Malam Isyaku Muhammad, said the prayers of Nigerians for President Buhari have not been in vain.

“The Borno people had embarked on fasting, prayers and supplication over the president’s health when he was announced to be sick in London.

“We believe that our prayers have been answered,” Muhammad said.

Ibrahim Bashir, who resides in Damboa road area of Maiduguri said the President’s home coming was a huge relief after the tension over his rumoured health.

“The return of President Buhari is worthy of celebration; as you know the President and the Vice President were already taking steps toward resuscitating our ailing economy.

“We need only Buhari and his VP to continue fighting corruption and recovering all the tax payers’ money stashed away by corrupt politicians.”

Malam Sale Bulkachuwa, another resident said “we must continue to pray for the President for sound health to enable him continue to fight insurgency in the country. We are so happy and our prayers remain with the president.”

Malam Audu Sokoto, said that President Buhari remained God chosen for the people of Nigeria.

“Today I am slaughtering a N50, 000 ram to celebrate Buhari’s return,’’ he said.

Kano residents also trooped into the streets to express their gratitude to God for the safe return of President Buhari.

Some of the residents said that they were happy that the President returned to the country safely and in good health.

“I heard the news of his return and since then I have been very happy, because Buhari means well for our country,” a resident, Lawal Garba said.

Another resident, Mukhtar Dahiru-Rigachikun, said he had no words to express his happiness on the safe return of President Buhari.

“I have no words to express my happiness and gratitude to God for bringing him back to the country safely and in good health.The only thing I want to add is that Nigerians should thank God for returning him safely and those wishing him dead should desist from such wishful thinking,” he said.

He urged Nigerians irrespective of religious and political inclination to continue to pray for the sustenance of peace and unity in the country.

“Even diehard cynics know that Buhari has done well in tackling the security challenges which bedeviled the country especially in the Northeast region,” he said.

Also commenting, Malam Bala expressed happiness on the safe return of the President and advised Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for Buhari and his administration.

Malam Jalaluddeen, a civil servant, expressed the hope that the President would continue with the good works he had started especially the fight against corruption and insurgency.

“Even though the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has done well in his absence, they will now put heads together to move the country forward,” he added.

The Yoruba community in Zaria, Kaduna State, comprising Muslims and Christians yesterday offered a special joint prayer to God for the President’s successful return.

The prayer session was organised by a traditional title holder, the Wakilin Yarbawan Zazzau, Alhaji Isyaku Bello.

Yoruba clerics from both faiths who converged on the residence of Wakilin Yarbawa since 7:00a.m prayed extensively for the President.

Leading the prayer session, the Imam, Zaria Muslim Council, Imam Alhaji Abdurrasaq Olayiwola and Prophet Abraham Ojo (JP), said prayers heal all worries.

The clergymen prayed God to bestow wisdom on President Buhari and Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State to enable them discharge their legitimate responsibilities effectively.

They also prayed for unity amongst Nigerians and prevailing peace in Kaduna State in particular and Nigeria at large.

The clerics also prayed God to heal the President, give him the wisdom, power and ability to deliver the goods successfully.

In his contribution, the President-General, Yoruba Community, Chief Isaac Otolorin lauded the efforts of the organiser of prayer for his foresight.

Otolorin stressed the need for all Nigerians irrespective of religious, tribal and political leaning to collectively pray for the President.

