Jordan Frees Soldier Who Shot Dead 7 Israeli Girls

A Jordanian soldier who killed seven Israeli schoolgirls in 1997 was released after serving 20 years in prison.

Ahmed Daqamseh was given a rousing welcome in his home village in northern Jordan after being freed on Sunday. He expressed no remorse for the killings.

Daqamseh was greeted by chanting supporters who kissed him on the cheek and raised a photo of him with the caption, “Welcome to the hero Daqamseh.”

The soldier opened fire on a group of Israeli students at the scenic “Island of Peace” border post in March 1997, killing seven and wounding seven, including a teacher.

“The release of this hero has cheered us. Israel has committed crimes against many Jordanians that were never accounted for,” said Saleh Armouti, a leading parliamentarian.

A Jordanian military court deemed Daqamseh mentally unstable and sentenced him to life in prison, rather than imposing the death penalty.

Jordan announced several days ago that Daqamseh would be released this week after completing his term. Prisoners can be released after serving 20 years of a life sentence in Jordan.

Israel’s government had no comment on Sunday.

Daqamseh’s motives were never entirely clear, but he told the national security court at the time that he fired his weapon at the schoolgirls after they mocked him while he was praying.

Jordan’s then-ruler King Hussein condemned the attack and later travelled to Israel to offer his condolences to the families of the murdered schoolgirls. Amman also paid compensation.

