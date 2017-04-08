Jibrin Apologises To Buhari Over Resignation Comment

The suspended member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency of Kano State at the House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin, has apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent comments.

Jibrin, who was the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation before he was suspended by the House over the 2016 budget padding scandal, tendered the apology while addressing his supporters at his residence shortly after conducting special prayer for the President at Kofa Juma’at Mosque, Bebeji Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Jibrin had last week called on the President to resign based on health grounds.

But speaking on Friday, Jibrin said, “I apologise to the President, All Progressives Congress, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and all APC supporters over what I said, even though it was misinterpreted and misconstrued.

“While I offered the advice and proffered solutions in good faith, some political detractors availed themselves of the opportunity to deliberately misconstrue and misjudge my remarks, in order to put me on collision course with my party and the President.”

