Jerusalem Trump: US recognition ‘kiss of death’ for peace process

An expected announcement by President Donald Trump that the US will become the first country to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has been dubbed a “kiss of death” for the Middle East peace process by the Palestinians.

But an Israeli minister urged other countries to follow the US lead.

Mr Trump is expected to confirm the decision in a speech later.

Pope Francis called for the status quo in Jerusalem to be respected, in line with United Nations resolutions.

The decision – which was promised by Mr Trump as he campaigned to be president and appeals to his right-wing base – risks a heated reaction from US allies in the Muslim world and brings a risk of protests and unrest.

It also makes it difficult for the US to be seen as a neutral mediator in the Middle East peace process.

East Jerusalem was annexed from Jordan after the 1967 war in the Middle East, and is not recognised by other countries as part of Israel.

Israel has always regarded Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

In recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the US would be reversing its own longstanding policy that the status of the holy city would need to be resolved as part of Middle East peace talks.

The Palestinians’ representative to the UK, Manuel Hassassian, told the BBC that the changes to US policy on Jerusalem amounted to a “kiss of death” for the two-state solution in peace efforts and were like a “declaration of war”.

“This is the last straw that will break the camel’s back,” he said. “I don’t mean war in terms of conventional war, I mean war in terms of diplomacy.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment officially but Education Minister Naftali Bennett described it as a “big step towards regional peace” and said other countries should move their embassies too.

He added that it would force Israel’s “enemies” to accept that Jerusalem would never be divided.

But Pope Francis said dialogue would only come through “recognising the rights of all people” in the region.

Theresa May said she would speak to Mr Trump about the US move.

The UK’s position on Jerusalem had not changed, the Prime Minister told Parliament. The city’s status should be the subject of negotiation and it should be the shared capital of Israel and a Palestinian state, she added.

