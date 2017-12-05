Jerusalem: Opposition to mooted Trump Israel announcement grows

Opposition is growing in the Arab and wider Muslim world as Donald Trump is expected to announce US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Reports say the president will make the statement this week but will further delay acting on a campaign pledge to move the US embassy to the city.

The head of the Arab League, Turkey, Jordan and the Palestinian leader have warned of consequences of the move.

The city’s fate is one of the thorniest issues between Israel and the Arabs.

The Israeli government has not publicly commented on the anticipated announcement by Mr Trump.

A deadline for Donald Trump to sign a waiver delaying the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem expires on Monday.

Every president, including Mr Trump, has signed the waiver every six months since US Congress passed an act in 1995 calling for the embassy to be moved.

Mr Trump repeatedly pledged during his election campaign to move the embassy, and while he has said it was still his intention, he has not yet done so.

There are signs however he will make a statement on Wednesday announcing Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel while holding off moving the embassy.

<<BBC>>