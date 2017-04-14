Janet Jackson Ditches Hijab After Separation From Husband

Friday , 14 April 2017
Barely a week after splitting with Qatari billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, pop star Janet Jackson seems to be parting ways with the Arabian cultures she picked up.

The 50-year-old first time mother was spotted in London without a hijab.

Jackson was seen strolling with her three-months-old son, Eissa Al Mana without a hijab. She was seen pushing the baby in a pram in a London park on Wednesday with a female companion.

The singer got married to Al Mana in year 2012, but was spotted for the first time in full Islamic dress in October 2016.

