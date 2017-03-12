IT’S A WRAP: Kunle Afolayan Hosts Colleagues, Friends To ‘Threesome’ Movie Gig

IT was a celebration of triumph as ace filmmaker, actor and CEO of Golden Effects Pictures, Kunle Afolayan hosted a wrap –up party of the production of three new movies – ‘Roti’, ‘Omugwo’ and ‘Tribunal’ – all produced within 40 days.

The party which held on Wednesday night at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, had some of the cast from the movies such as Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ayo Adesanya, Funso Adeolu, Carole King and Omowunmi Dada, letting their hair down to unwind.

Others attendees include Art Designer, Pat Nebo; writer of ‘Tribunal’, Tunde Babalola as well as the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde.

Starting from January 25, 2017, ‘Roti’ was shot in 11 days, followed by ‘Omugwo’ which was shot in 10 days and ‘Tribunal’ which was shot in eight days, according to Afolayan. The three movies are also scheduled to be released at the cinemas. While ‘Omugwo’ would be out on April 7, ‘Roti’ would be out on June 30 and ‘Tribunal’ would be out on July 17, 2017.

“It has never happened before that anybody would release three movies back to back in cinemas,” said Afolayan, who thanked and personally appreciated every cast and crew present.

“We’re setting a record, we’re setting pace.”

Others on the cast of the movies include Bimbo Manuel, Norbert Young, Faithia Balogun, Patience Ozukwor, Toyin Oshinaike, Kate Henshaw, Kunle Afolayan, Yaw, Dari Afolayan, Gloria Anozie Young, Ade Laoye and Damilola Ogunsi.

‘Roti’ is a story on reincarnation in which a couple lose their child and the wife is thrown into depression when she sees a child who resembles her’s. ‘Tribunal’, a court-based story, deals with the stigma against albinos in the society whereby an albino loses his job in an unfair manner. The third movie, ‘Omugwo’ deals with culture clashes whereby a couple – a Yoruba man and an Igbo woman – have to contend with the Igbo practice of having the mother in-law live with the couple who just had a baby.

Afolayan has over the years produced successful movies such as ‘Figurine’, ‘Phone Swap’, ‘Irapada’, ‘October 1’ and ‘The CEO’.

<<The Nation>>