IPOB Commends South-East Senators, Ask UN To Probe Alleged Killings

The Indigenous People of Biafra has commended the South-East Senate Caucus for kicking against its tag as a terror group by the Federal Government.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, insisted that it was not involved in any act of terrorism.

“We the Indigenous People of Biafra and its leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to commend the caucus of South-Eastern senators for standing firm and bold in condemning the Nigerian government and her judiciary for proscribing and labelling IPOB a terrorist group.

“The South-East lawmakers refused to be cowed into submission to tag IPOB as a terrorist and unlawful organisation,” Powerful said.

The secessionists equally commended the National Assembly’s decision to investigate alleged extra-judicial killings of its members by the Nigerian army in the course of Operation Python Dance.

The group urged the United Nations, African Union, European Union, United States and others to also investigate the alleged killings.

The statement added, “IPOB also commend the decision reached by the National Assembly to investigate the activities of IPOB and the recent killing of unarmed civilian population, code-named Operation Python Dance 11 in the South-Eastern region, particularly in Aba, Port Harcourt and Umuahia, the home town of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB would be happy to welcome you.

“Since the inception of this present Biafra agitation championed by IPOB, nobody can testify or declare where IPOB involved in criminal activity but the Nigerian soldiers have been abducting, maiming and killing our members starting from 30th August, 2015.

“We would be very pleased if the National Assembly members come and investigate this recent massacre in Abia and Rivers states.

“IPOB engaged in several peaceful protests and rallies across the globe without any single record of violence or breakdown of law of any sort within the country called Nigeria.

<<PUNCH>>