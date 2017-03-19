Investors In Ogun To Benefit From N30bn FG Mining Fund – Fayemi

Investors in the mining sector in Ogun State and other parts of the country will soon have access to N30bn fund meant for mining and steel industry in the country.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi made this known at the town hall meeting with stakeholders in the mining sector held by his Ministry in conjunction with the Ogun State government at the June 12, Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Fayemi said half of the N30 billion would be devoted to exploration activities thereby helping in the development of the sector, pointing out that the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development would make the fund available through the Bank of Industry (BOI) and the loan would be repaid at a single digit interest rate.

According to him, Ogun State is the nation’s leading mining State, hence the State would benefit richly from the approved fund for the sector.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru called for an opportunity of remittance of 13 percent derivation earned from mining activities in the State in the past years.