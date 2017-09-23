International Scout Council Confers Ambassador Of Peace On Ogun Speaker

In recognition of the Ogun State House of Assembly’s role in achieving all-round development in the State as well as its promotion of peace, stability and harmonious relationship among various arms of government, the Scout Council has conferred the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, an International recognition as “Messenger of Peace Ambassador”.

Decorating the Speaker at the Assembly Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the Scout Council represented by its National Assistant Chief Commissioner, Mr. Tola Adenekan in company of the State Executive members of the organization, explained that the decoration was in commemoration of the Annual International Peace Day aimed at inspiring young people to work towards peace and development of their society and the nation at large.

Adenekan, who noted that Adekunbi’s exemplary leadership style in managing the affairs of the House especially for passing a resolution which had created enabling environment for voluntary organizations to thrive in schools across the State, just as he sought for more legislative support in achieving the vision of the international organization in the State.

He added that the scout was poised to contribute to the education of young people, through a valued system hinged on its creed, to build a better world where people would be self-fulfilled in playing constructive role in the society.

In his presentation, the State Scout Commissioner, Prince Kola Adewale, said the organization remained an active partner in grassroots development through priorities based on self-development in youth as well as identifying with peace-related issues in communities.

Responding, Speaker Adekunbi appreciated the scout for the honour bestowed on him, saying the monumental successes recorded by the Assembly under his leadership were as a result of support accorded him by his colleague lawmakers without which he might not have earned the award.

Adekunbi, in company of his Deputy, Olakunle Olumo, Honourables Olayiwola Ojodu, Oludare Kadiri and Tunde Sanusi stressed that development could only be achieved in any society devoid of rancour and disunity, while assuring that the legislature would not rest on its oars.

He equally enjoined the organization to embark on massive re-orientation and sensitization of members of the public especially school pupils in the State on the need to join voluntary organisation like the scout.