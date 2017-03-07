Information Officers Tasked On News Accuracy

Accuracy and objectivity have been described as vital features in news writing and dissemination that must be embraced by journalists in their quest to inform the people.

These were the submissions made by the duo of the Special Assistant to the governor on Information and Strategy, Mr. Yemisi Fadairo and the Assistant General Manager, News and Current Affairs, Ogun State Television, Mr. Diji Akinhanmi at a day training organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Information Chapel with the theme ‘’News Writing, Conformity with house styles’’ held at the Governor’s office press centre, Abeokuta.

Mr. Fadairo charged journalists to refrain from ambiguity, redundancy and misuse of words to avoid misinforming the public, adding that they remained the bane of good news stories.

Earlier, Mr. Akinhanmi advised Journalists to acquaint themselves with the house styles of their respective media organizations if they intend to keep their jobs.

‘’You can be brilliant, you can have a first class degree from anywhere around the world, if you fail to conform with the accepted house style of your organization, your first class degree will be rubbished, conform with house styles to grow, work hard, learn more to keep your job,” he advised.

He enjoined journalists not to be pre-emptive in their reportage, be as objective as possible in reporting the activities of their principals and agencies as well as avoid displaying superiority above their source.

‘’If you are to write any story of public interest in conformity with the house style of your organization, you must be open to your boss (editor), lay your materials bare to him, though cash may be flowing, your interest should be the government of the day, because you are doing public relations job for the government’’, Akinhanmi submitted.

He admonished officers to avoid litigation, adding that in news writing it was difficult to achieve fairness.