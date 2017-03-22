Indian Movie Firm Scouts For African Talents

An Indian talent discovery firm, Dazzlr, has announced collaboration with an ace African talent management company, Ascend Talent Management, to stimulate co-productions between the two continents.

Dazzlr is in the business of bringing together actors, casting professionals, directors and producers, for the purpose of creating international film projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Bohra, Producer and Co-Founder, Dazzlr said, “Our aim is to promote talent from across the world. We are not restricted to any geographical boundaries, in fact the power and growth of box office of films that indulge in global talent is clearly evident even in top notch Hollywood films. There is tremendous scope for newer talent in our country as well as for our talent in different cinemas across the world. Ascend Talent Management is one of the biggest talent management company in Africa and we are glad to be associated with them.”

According to Inya Lawal, Founder and Head Talent Management at Ascend Talent Management; “We are always on the lookout for innovative ways to expand our entertainment network globally and the collaboration with Dazzlr is an exceptional illustration of that vision. It is good to see that Bollywood is more inclusive in taking on talent globally, as there are an incredible number of talented artistes across Africa. We are excited to be a crucial part of this move.”

The Indian entertainment industry is one of the largest in the world and international artists are keen to be a part of the same. The African entertainment industry is growing exponentially and encourages artists to pursue their field of interest. This collaboration will provide a quick and easy access to stimulate the industry without having to worry about distances, costs, etc.

“The Indian film industry shoots around the world and we are always looking forward to cast talented actors in different locales so this step only adds to our resolution of making the casting eco-system of the world more accessible for actors and casting directors alike.” says Aadore, Mukherjee, Co-Founder, Dazzlr. Aadore has also been responsible for casting Big Ticket Bollywood Films such as ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘BaarBaarDekho’ in countries such as the UAE and UK

<<THENATION>>