I’m No Longer With Wizkid’s Record Label – L.A.X

Rising singer, Damilola Afolabi aka L.A.X, has been in the music industry for a couple of years but his impact has yet to be felt strongly. Though his talent has never been in doubt, many would have expected him to churn out hit songs on a regular basis like other top acts are doing. But the singer has largely remained under the radar.

In the music industry, it is believed that Wizkid, who signed him to his Star Boy Records, could have done more to project the young dude’s career. It will be recalled that Gingah, the first (and only) song that the duo sang together about three years ago was a hit and it remains L.A.X’s biggest song to date.

There have also been speculations in the past that things were no longer rosy between them but L.A.X denied it on several occasion

However, Sunday Scoop can exclusively reveal to you for free that L.A.X is no longer signed to Wizkid’s record label. The singer has apparently decided to take his music destiny in his own hands and forge ahead.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop during the week, L.A.X said, “I am no longer signed to Star Boy Records. Right now, I’m focusing on my own outfit and I’m doing my videos, A & R, music promotion, PR and other things myself. I’ve been working on my album for a while now but I’m still trying to put some finishing touches to it. I will be releasing it soon but that would be after I get back from my US tour. However, Star Boy has a lot of input in my new album that would be released soon and I still have a working relationship with Wizkid.”

Even though many may question the rationale behind going on tour to foreign nations when he has yet to be successful in his home country, L. A. X said, “To be honest, I have more fans outside the country than in Nigeria. Nowadays, one can actually go online and find out where majority of downloads, streaming and other Internet activities come from. And I have discovered that most of my fans are in the US, followed by Canada and London. Obviously, they want me there more and that’s why I usually go there on tour. I had amazing experiences when I travelled out of the country on tour. I went to about 14 cities in Europe and America.”