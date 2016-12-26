I’m Madly In Love With A Male Fan – Actress Nurse Titi

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Emmanuel, has said she is in love with a fan and feels no regrets about it.

Nkechi, popularly known as Nurse Titi in the popular soap opera, ‘Clinic Matters’ added that although she is lucky to date someone who understands the nature of her job, she does not know what she would do if her future husband asks her to quit acting.

In a chat with The Punch, she said, “Love doesn’t have a boundary. If I fall in love with a fan, of course nothing stops me from marrying him. The person who I am seeing right now is a fan.

“He is someone who loves what I do 100 per cent and supports me.

“So far, my loved ones and family are in support of what I do. I do not even think the man that would get married to me can ask me to quit acting but if it happens, I cannot really say this is what I would do. But it would not happen.”

Speaking further, she said, “I cannot marry a poor man but if he has prospect of being rich, then he is a good one. If he is poor without such prospects, then I do not see that working.

“When it comes to my dream man, he must be God fearing, intelligent, handsome and he must be focused,” Nurse Titi added.

