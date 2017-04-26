Ikedife, Amechi Condemn Kanu’s Bail Conditions

Reactions on Tuesday trailed the bail granted to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

A former president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife and first republic minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi described the conditions as stringent.

In their separate reactions shortly after the court sitting, they wondered how the court expected Kanu to meet those conditions.

Among the conditions were that those to stand surety for him would include a senator, a prominent Igbo leader and a Jewish leader, who must deposit N100 million each. Kanu is also expected not to appear where there is a crowd of more than 10 persons.

Ikedife said: “It is good that they have granted him bail. This is what I have been demanding for a long time.

“The next thing we expect them to do is to dispose of the charges brought against him one way or the other. They detained him for a long time and the question is : are they going to compensate him for long incarceration?”

A first republic aviation minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi said: “Granting bail to Nnamdi Kanu was long overdue. He is a prisoner of conscience and they incarcerated him this long because he is an Igbo man.

“The conditions given him to meet are very unkind. He should have been granted bail unconditionally. And how do they expect him to get people with the kind of money mentioned to surety him.”

<<PUNCH>>