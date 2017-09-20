Ijebu-Ode Residents Thumb Up OGSG On Roads Rehabilitation

Residents of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State have commended the State Government on the ongoing road rehabilitation in the area, acknowledging that the development will further boost socio-economic activities.

The residents of the affected communities including Molipa, Ibadan Garage and Old Benin-Ondo road, showered praises on the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration in separate interviews with newsmen in Ijebu-ode Township.

Mr Hammed Ligali, a resident along Molipa road, said but for the recent intervention of government, the poor state of the road in the area had made life difficult for them, noting that successive administrations have looked away from the community.

A commuter, Mr Abayomi Alani, said they could now heave a sigh of relief with the ongoing rehabilitation of township roads, adding that commuters lost lots of man-hour commuting from home to work place daily, just as Mrs Shade Ajayi a trader at Ibadan road did not say less of the administration in terms of expediting action at ameliorating their sufferings in repairing the roads.

In the same vein, Mr Taiwo Bakenne, a resident at old Benin- Ondo road said the state Government has given Ijebu-Ode a face-lift in rehabilitating more roads in addition to the ones constructed by the administration, commending the Government on the Infrastructural development.

‘’The present administration led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun has left no stone unturned when it comes to Infrastructural Developments in the state, which has made Ijebu-Ode to wear a new look in terms of good road network and two over head bridges to mention but a few’’, Bakenne said.