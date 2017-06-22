Ijebu-Ode LG Sensitizes Mothers On Healthy Living

Thursday , 22 June 2017
Ijebu-Ode Local Government has expressed satisfaction over its just concluded 2 -day sensitization programme organised to enlighten mothers on the benefits of breast feeding across the council area.

Chairman of the Council, Hon. Gbolade Oduwole,  who stated this in a chat with newsmen, said the programme tagged ‘’Breast Feeding, A Necessity’’, was put in place to further educate mothers who often disregard adherence to  complete breast feeding of their infants and also to educate them on maintaining a healthy living to ward off infants related diseases.

He urged mothers to always breastfeed their babies in addition to food supplements, advising them to eat balanced diet to boost nutritional content of their breast milk as it would help prevent occurrence of avoidable early child disease.

Oduwole, advised pregnant women to always go for ante-natal medical check up to ascertain their blood pressure, sugar level, diabetics as well as to determine the position of their babies through ultra scan machine.

The Chairman warned them to desist from engaging in self medication and refrain from the use of herbal concoction that had not been approved by the appropriate government agencies, saying that a number of pregnant women lost their babies and even their  lives ignorantly through the use of herbal solution.

