Ihunbo Community Gets New Oba

All roads led to the ancient community of Ihunbo as government officials, traditional rulers, sons and daughters of the town came to witness the presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment to Oba Joseph Olamide Adesiyan Inakankan as the new Onihunbon of Ihunbo in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, while presenting the staff of office to the monarch at the open ground of Ipokia Local Government Health Centre Ihunbo, commended the people of the town for toeing the path of peace, noting that the installation was the second of its kind in Ipokia Local Government since his assumption of office.

Amosun who was represented by the Director of Chieftaincy Affairs in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Dolapo Adewunmi called on the new monarch to bring together all aggrieved contenders so as to work in harmony towards engendering peaceful co-existence among the people.

” Let me appeal to all contenders to cooperate with Oba Joseph Olamide Adesiyan Inakankan who I am sure is already magnanimous in victory and will require your support to succeed . I equally advise the new monarch to reconcile with all aggrieved parties in order to move Ihunbo to greater heights as well as attract more investors to the town”, Amosun advised.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Ipokia Local Government Hon. Josu Senayon, tasked the new monarch to offer honest and dedicated leadership to justify the confidence reposed in him, assuring that government would create enabling environment for investors to establish more industries in the community.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Inakankan, appreciated the State Government for the opportunity to serve his people and promised to initiate programmes that would promote unity and development in the community.