IFAD/OGSG To Empower 3,000 Farmers On Value Chain Development

The International Funds for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in collaboration with the State Government is set to empower over 3,000 farmers through the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) in cassava and rice production.

State Coordinator of IFAD, Mr. Samuel Adeogun disclosed this during an inspection visit to a 30 hectare cassava plantation cultivated by IFAD and the State Government at Otete, Yewa North Local Government.

Adeogun assured that the cultivation of rice and cassava would cut across 4,000ha of agric land in the State unlike 2016 when only 1800ha were cultivated by 1,200 farmers.

“The VCDP is a programme that adds value to the process of food production in agriculture and we are determined to train and empower more farmers in the State. This will in turn improve food production and the farmers’ living standard,” Adeogun said.

He added that the programme was currently taking place in five Local Government Areas of the State and it would train farmers on best agronomy practices, urging farmers to make themselves available for the IFAD value chain development programme.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Peju Adebajo said government was more focused on agricultural development and would ensure that the VCDP go round all the Local Government Areas across the State, assuring that the ministry would intensify on the synergy among the states and farmers by encouraging benefitting-farmers to inform others to take advantage of the programme.

Chairman, Ifesowapo Group of Farmers, Otete, Yewa North, Mr. James Arigbajo, said the programme had exposed them to training on how to improve on their production and add value to it, as it had increased their profits but pleaded with the Government to make more farm implements available to them.