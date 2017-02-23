ICT, Key To Optimal Teaching And Learning – TESCOM Boss

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has been described as key to optimal teaching and learning as traditional teaching methods can no longer meet the needs of students in the 21st century.

The Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission, Chief (Mrs) Olabosipo Ogunsan, made this known at Iganmode Grammar School, Ota while monitoring the on-going ICT training for teachers put together by the commission in conjunction with U.S Consulate and Microsoft, Nigeria.

Mrs. Ogunsan said it was high time teaching and learning became technologically driven to allow for interaction, sharing of knowledge and ideas outside the school environment, thus the need for the training.

‘’We want to keep on teaching right because teaching has gone beyond writing on the board alone but sharing information, knowledge and idea with others outside the school and technology has made this possible. Teaching and learning is more fun and also easier for the teachers too’’ She said.

The TESCOM boss who emphasised that the government was committed to teachers’ welfare and capacity building, urged participants to take full advantage of the training as it would help them in imparting knowledge to their students and improve their overall performance, mentally and academically.

Speaking, one of the facilitators, Mr Olalekan Adeeko, said the training would impart in them the technological knowledge needed to be 21st century teaching compliant.

Also speaking, one of the participants Mrs Bola Adeyinka commended the State government for putting together the training, saying it would help teachers to make teaching more interesting and impactful