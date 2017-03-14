ICPC Seizes 220 Flats, Four Guns, Ammunition From Ex-Gov’s Aide

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission has seized 220 flats, located in 20 estates, allegedly belonging to one Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to ex-Governor Isa Yuguda of Bauchi State.

It was learnt that 165 rounds of ammunition, a pump action rifle and other weapons were found in some of Mohammed’s properties located at GRA, Bauchi.

A source in Bauchi told one of our correspondents that the ICPC made the discovery following a tip-off by a whistle-blower.

He said, “About 10 days ago, we received a tip-off from a whistle-blower about the lifestyle of one Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to former Bauchi Governor, Isa Yuguda.

“We traced 220 flats in 20 estates to him. The houses range from two-bedroom to three-bedroom flats. Inside some of the properties, we discovered four sophisticated guns with 165 rounds of ammunition, five exotic cars and 15 new air conditioners. “We believe the air conditioners were donated to the Bauchi State Government by China.

“We also recovered some cash as well as 25 designer watches and 20 bales of brocade.”

It was learnt that Mohammed was arrested by the ICPC and quizzed but was later released on administrative bail.

One of our correspondents visited the residence of Mohammed, a former Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties to Yuguda, twice but was told he was not at home. He was told that the ex-special adviser said he would call him but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted on the telephone, the spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, said she could not speak on the matter.

She said, “According to the ICPC Act, we are not allowed to divulge details of investigation. I cannot deny or confirm any story. In any case, anyone who is under investigation is presumed innocent until proved otherwise.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which is also investigating Yuguda, had sealed his multi-million naira mansion at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Street, GRA, Bauchi.

A committee set up by the current Bauchi State Government to carry out forensic audit of all major contracts awarded by the past administration from June 2007 to May 2015 in the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Bauchi Specialist Hospitals, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, had, in January, asked Yuguda to account for over N212bn expended by his administration within the period under review.

Over N100bn was alleged to have been mismanaged by permanent secretaries, commissioners and aides to the former governor.

Yuguda appointed 20 Special Advisers, 94 Senior Special Assistants and 810 Special Assistants.

