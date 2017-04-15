Iboro Gets New Oba After 12 Years

The ancient town of Iboro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State was agog as Oba Daniel Abayomi Salako was installed as the new Oniboro of Iboro 12 years after the demise of the last monarch.

Presenting the staff of office and instrument of appointment to the new monarch, , the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, tasked him to do all within his power to reconcile people with divergent views in order to bring about peaceful co-existence and socio-economic development of the ancient town.

Governor Amosun represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, tasked Oba Salako to work towards attracting credible investors into his domain so as to consolidate on the steady and progressive development already being witnessed in the town.

‘’You should not forget to use your status as a first class Oba to attract credible investors to your domain to consolidate on the steady and progressive development of Iboro’’. Amosun advised.

While enjoining residents to support the new monarch, the Governor equally enjoined them to be responsible citizens by paying necessary taxes and levies into the coffers of government.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff, Chief Tolu Odebiyi, an indigene of the town, advised the people to support the monarch in restoring its lost glory.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Yewa North Local Government, Alh. Abdul Raszak Adeagbo, urged the Oba to maintain a cordial relationship with the people and other members of Yewa traditional council to foster rapid development of Yewa land as a whole.

Later in his acceptance speech, the new monarch appreciated the State government for the support, charging the indigenes of the town to contribute their quotas for its socio- economic development.

Present at the ceremony were traditional rulers, top government functionaries as well as sons and daughters of Yewaland including the Speaker, House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraj Adekunbi