IBEDC Restores Electricity To 52 Communities

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company said it invested over N120m to replace a faulty 15 MVA transformer in Odigbo Ota in Ogun State, that enabled it to restore electricity to 52 communities.

The communities, according to a statement from the IBEDC, are Abebi, Ilo Awela, Anglican, Navy Quarters, Toll Gate, Osi Quarters, Amadia, Gbenga Daniel estate, Afobaje and Olosun communities and environs.

It said the power transformer with three 11 KV outgoing feeders in Homan, Township and Tower developed a fault on October 5, 2016, resulting in total blackout in the communities.

The company said repairs began with the replacement of the faulty transformer through the importation of a new transformer and the installation of new 11KV indoor panels, and power was finally restored to the communities on Sunday.

Speaking on the new development, the Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Ade Ayileka, said that the company was committed to fulfilling its promise of rehabilitating the network infrastructure and providing good customer service to its customers.

He said, “Customers should rest assured that we are working assiduously to upgrade our facilities and improve our network. This is just the beginning of more great things to come this year from the IBEDC as we have taken delivery of over N1bn worth of network upgrade equipment. In addition, the company will soon take delivery of a new batch of transformers.”

He said well-to-do Nigerians should begin to invest in power supply equipment, adding, “This will not only solve our immediate needs on time, but will ease forex requirement for sourcing power equipment abroad.”

According to Ayileka, a period of nearly six months is required to source and receive a 15 MVA, 33/11KV transformer.

He urged the customers on the new transformer to always endeavour to pay their bills and vend promptly to enable the company to have more funds to invest in the network.

He said, “To further complement the IBEDC’s efforts, we appeal to our customers on the need to protect the various power installations such as substations, transformers, poles and lines within our communities in order to avoid vandalism, energy theft and other illegal activities.

“We also encourage our customers and the general public to be vigilant and to report suspicious behaviour. The resource and manpower used to replace damaged installations could be better used to upgrade and expand more of our network.”

