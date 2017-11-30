I Will Remain in APC, Says Adamawa Gov Jubrilla

Adamawa State Governor, Senator Bindow Jubrilla, Tuesday dismissed speculations that he would leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the defection of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from the party last week.

The governor, who denied such insinuation while answering questions from State House correspondents after holding a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said neither him nor any party member from the North-east would leave the party in solidarity with the former vice-president. According to him, he was in the Presidential Villa to brief the president on the security situation in the state in view of the recent Boko Haram bomb blast, which killed scores of people in a mosque in Mubi. Jubrilla, who described himself as a founding father of the APC, said it was impossible for him to leave the party he co-founded, pointing out that Atiku is matured enough to determine the way forward for his life. He said: “I came to brief Mr. President on the security situation in Adamawa State in view of what happened a couple of weeks ago. So, basically, that is why I am here. “The former VP is more than mature enough to decide whatever he wants to decide for himself. As far as I am concerned, I am one of the founding fathers of the APC. “When I was in the Senate with the current Senate president, we were the ones that worked very hard to ensure some members of the National Assembly agreed to move to APC and we did. So, I don’t see any reason why the house I helped to build, I will leave it. I am in APC for the rest of my life. Period.” Stating that Atiku remained one of the notable elders in the state that he owed some measure of respect, Jubrilla said he was the first governor to endorse Buhari for a second term, insisting that the people of the North-east would remain loyal to the president. Bindow added: “Not only Waziri, every elder in Adamawa State as far as I am concerned, I regard them as my parents or my father. So, Waziri remains somebody I respect as a father or any other elder in the state. Yes, I was fortunate enough. It was a very rare opportunity. I was the first governor to endorse our president because as far as we people of the North-east are concerned, we will remain loyal to our president who is highly committed to the fight against insurgency in the North-east. We will remain loyal to our President.” He said APC was strong with 24 out of 25 members of House of Assembly in the state, three senators, all the House of Representatives members, including Adamu Kamir, who had moved to APC. CPC Forum Asks Buhari to Save APC Meanwhile, the Legacy Forum, made up of state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), has asked Buhari to roll out measures to pacify aggrieved members of the APC to avert mass exodus ahead of the 2019 general election. In a communique at the end of its meeting in Abuja Tuesday, the forum said the president should assist the party in resolving the crises rocking its state chapters, pointing out that if this was not done, it might affect the chances of the party in the forthcoming general election. Since the resignation of Atiku last week, there have been concerns that he may drag many of his loyalists along as he heads back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fulfil his presidential ambition. The forum’s coordinator, Mr. Ahamed Haruna Zago, who read the communique said while they appreciate the successes so far recorded by the government, he must take steps to address complaints ahead of the next election. He said: “The Forum appreciates the achievements recorded so far with the improvement of the security situation in Nigeria, the tireless fight of the government against corruption and all vices of waste in government revenue and the steady growth in the economy, leading to exiting from the recession. “The Forum appeals to the President to, as a matter of urgency assist the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve all the crises in the 36 states chapter of the party with a view to repositioning the party for the next general election in 2019.” <<Thisday>>