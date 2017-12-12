”I Was Born Blind” – Chidinma Ekile

Nigerian Singer, and Mtn Project Fame winner, Chidinma Ekile, AKA Ms Kedike, has revealed she was born blind.

The star singer in an Interview with Guardian said according to her parents, she just could not see for some months.

Chidinma said she would love to be seen more as someone who does a lot for visually-impaired kids and young people as she can relate with their situation.

She said, “I was born blind. I just couldn’t see for some months. Since I sang about it, I felt the need to help kids that find themselves in such situations or even worse. So every time I travel to these places, I try to extend a hand of love to these children.

“For some years now, I think like two years or thereabout. I’ve been using my foundation to do quite a lot of things. I’ve been able to take it to some places in Africa. The last time, I think I was in Togo and I was able to do a few things with the SOS village, I hope to do more of that.”

