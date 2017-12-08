I Have Lived Up To Expectation Of Osun People – Aregbesola

The Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Thursday said he has lived up to the expectation of the majority of the people in the state, in terms of basic infrastructure and necessary needs of the people.

He maintained that the major programmes and policies of his administration, specifically in capital projects and human development remained of a great benefit to the masses.

The Governor made the remarks while speaking at an Award/ Lecture programme, organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osun State as part of its Press Week.

“If government lives for only those in government alone, then government must have lost its value, hence the reason why our government prefers to make projects that benefits majority of the people of Osun.

“The essence of government is compassion, and the primary role of government is to be compassionate and be concerned on the welfare and well-being of the people.

“Development should be for all citizens and not about few people. It is not about a section of the people but that which will positively affect all, civil servants who are important, significant and germane in the society.

“The roads that government built will be used by all, including the civil servants, the drainages we are building will save the civil servants from flood, the security we are improving upon to make sure that life is lived well will equally affect the civil servants. That is development for all of us”, he said.

Aregbesola, therefore, charged the media to set agenda for new order that will engender speedy development and sustainable progress.

He opined that the media, in the pre-independence, era set agenda for self rule and independence through media activism.

“Media must set agenda for government. It is unfortunate that the media has painfully refused to set agenda for the government in a way that will aid development and wellbeing of the people

<<Dailypost>>