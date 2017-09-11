I Didn’t Attack Annie Idibia –Sonia, IK Ogbonna’s Wife

Actress, Annie Idibia, recently uploaded on Instagram, the video of a lady dancing in a club, and she expressed her disgust at the skimpy outfit worn by the lady. Shortly after, actor, IK Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia, made a post about people intruding on the privacy of others by recording videos of them and putting it on social media. This led many to conclude that Sonia’s post was targeted at Annie.

The Colombian-born beauty was livid at that insinuation. “That is absolute nonsense. Some bloggers nowadays create issues so they can stay relevant. Annie is an amazing human being and she can never come to my mind in a negative context. I wasn’t even aware that she posted any form of video. I follow only a couple of people on Snapchat and I normally use the platform to promote my personal businesses,” she told Sunday Scoop.

Sharing her thoughts on whether permission should be sought before taking pictures and recording videos in public places, she said, “Pictures and videos can make beautiful memories. However, we should always respect one another. No one has the right to capture anyone without their freewill, awareness and agreement. No one likes to feel like they are being spied on.”

On whether her privacy has ever been violated in that manner, she said, “Definitely, and that is why I decided to write about it on my page. Every human being goes through different things in life at different points in time and that is one of the main reasons privacy needs to be respected at all times. But I cannot get embarrassed in cyber world.”

The mother of one also stated that there is no general rule guiding how couples post details of their relationships on social media. “Everybody is different and so is the nature of every single relationship. There is no universal norm that applies to every single case out there,” she said.

<<PUNCH.>>