I Can’t Be Frustrated Out Of PDP — Makarfi

Chairman of the controversial Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi, has vowed to resist any attempt to frustrate him out of the party.

He also said that the Supreme Court verdict on the party’s crisis will determine the next line of action for him and other leaders of the party.

A peace meeting convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan ended in disarray as the party’s national chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, reportedly walked out of the meeting.

The former Kaduna governor, however, said he will make himself available if Jonathan convenes another peace meeting to resolve the party’s lingering crisis.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent on Saturday, Makarfi said it was unfortunate that the peace meeting did not achieve its aim, adding that he attended the meeting with an open mind.

He said, “Whatever decision taken at the Supreme Court is final, whether it pleases me or it does not. After that, everybody would come to a decision as to what to do next. I will not leave the PDP. I am not thinking of that at this moment. Defection does not arise at this moment.”

Asked to comment on Sheriff’s attitude at the meeting, Makarfi said, “I was invited like any other person. I didn’t arrange the meeting. I won’t say anything about his walking out on former President Jonathan.

“The matter is between Sheriff and the convener. Saying anything would undermine the objective of former President Jonathan and those who convened the meeting.”

He added, “I respectfully honoured the invitation with an open mind. I didn’t even nominate anybody for that meeting. The caretaker committee was invited just like others. Being a party to the issue, I don’t think I should begin to criticise or make any assessment now.

“For me, if I am invited to any of such meeting intended to resolve the crisis again, I will make myself available and see what happens but that does not take away the matter before the court.

“I believe what former President Jonathan was doing is without prejudice to the case before the Supreme Court. Ultimately, in politics, people will decide what to do. You cannot force people into any particular thing. Like I said, I have an open mind.”

<<PUNCH>>