I Am Not Jealous Of Tekno – Iyanya

Hip hop singer, Iyanya has insisted he is not jealous of Tekno’s success and says he is not surprised at how his career has risen.

Tekno has signed onto the Triple MG record label, which Iyanya left to pitch his tent with Mavin Records.

When asked in an interview with Punch, if he is envious of Tekno’s success, Iyanya simply said: “I am so happy for Tekno and his success and I am not surprised.

“At a point, we were all together and this is a young guy that works very hard. He worked every night and when we woke up in the morning, he would still be working.

“So, I am not surprised that he has finally made it. I believe this is just the beginning and there are many more things to come his way. When he came to Triple MG, he sprayed his hair gold and anytime I wanted to call him, I referred to him as golden boy.

“I am very happy he is doing great things. How would I be envious of somebody that Ubi Franklin and I raised from our platform?

“We used our platform to promote him and I cannot be envious of him; there is no need for that. People would always try to say negative things but we are very fine.”

