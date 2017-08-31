How “Angry” Wenger Questioned Every Arsenal Player After Liverpool Defeat

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, was angry when he met his coaching staff this week, following their 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

According to the UK Mirror, Wenger was fuming at the training-ground, probing what had gone wrong 24 hours earlier.

Insiders say the meeting got “very heated”.

The Frenchman was furious about the abject nature of Sunday’s defeat and questioned the attitude of every player.

He also made it clear he was not willing to accomodate anyone who was not fully committed to the cause.

And the biggest question mark of all was about Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez was nowhere near match-fit for his first start of the season, but there was doubt over whether his mind was elsewhere, as the dismal defeat unfolded or if he was just ring-rusty.

Manchester City are very keen on the Chile attacker and believe a deal can be done, before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

<<Daily Post>>