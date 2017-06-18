Housing Corporation Trains Workers On Brickmaking

In a bid to make housing affordable without compromising quality, the management of Ogun State Housing Corporation (OGSHC) has trained some of its staff in red brick making with hydro form machine for cheaper construction.

The Special Adviser on Housing Development/General Manager of the Corporation, Arch. Olajumoke Akinwunmi, who spoke during the training held at its premises in Abeokuta, emphasised that the development would enable the corporation embark on construction of affordable houses for the low and medium income earners.

‘’We are looking at the way we can make housing delivery more affordable for the people, especially among our staff and we have considered the use of laterite blocks to achieve the set target’’, she said.

Akinwunmi pointed out that it was imperative for the staffers of the Corporation to benefit from the training so that the agency could have workforce to rely on at the commencement of the new project. She added that it would also give them the technical knowledge about the equipment and practical process of making the bricks.

Also speaking at the training, the Director of Building in the Corporation, Builder Olasoji Ogunleye, explained that the Corporation was poised to improving the skill of its workers so as to ensure enhanced productivity, saying this had been the age long practice in the agency.

He said the Corporation wanted to construct affordable houses for all people with bricks which would be cheaper and durable as the houses would not need any external plastering, which would automatically save cost, explaining that laterite as a tested local product for building was cheaper to get and stronger than conventional blocks.

Two of the participants at the training, Engr. Tolu Obajimi and Mr. Ayo Esuruoso appreciated the management for the opportunity, adding that they would make use of the experience to improve on the construction of houses with the use of red bricks.