Homeowners’ Charter: Ogun Opens Help Desk

To further ease access in obtaining land title documents under the Homeowners’ Charter Programme, the Ogun State Government has opened a Help Desk, where applicants could get clarifications on the status of their applications.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Oshinowo, in a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday, explained that the purpose of the help desk is to bridge communication gap, that could exist between officials in charge of the scheme and the applicants as well as create room for more familiarities on the status of their applications.

Oshinowo stated that the major delay experienced in the issuance of the title documents, is non-conformity with the pre-condition for qualification.

“Out of those that reported for inspection, many could not be invoiced, due to non-conformity with the pre-condition for qualification. With the Help Desk, we will be able to call them and guide them properly, on what step to be taken for their application to be cleared”.

“Over 12,000 Certificate of Occupancy and Building Plan Approvals have been issued to successful applicants, since the commencement of the scheme”, Oshinowo disclosed.

The Commissioner enjoined applicants to make enquiry to have the following information handy, to enable the Help Desk officers proffer quick solution to their questions.

These are caller name, caller phone number, Homeowners’ Charter form number, caller e-mail address and property address

According to him, the desk will open from 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday.

The hot lines for the Help Desk are;

0812-1578-107, 0812-1492-085,

0812-6492-518, 0812-1491-843,

0808-5302-507, 0812-7756-925,

0701-6952-156 and 0902-0951-974