Helen Paul Bags NCC Endorsement

Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul, has inked another endorsement deal as the new ‘Face of the Telecom Consumer’ by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

According to reports, the comedienne signed the deal last Wednesday at the commission’s head office in Abuja.

With her new endorsement, the actress joins Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, as the face of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer Campaign.

A statement issued by the commission reads: “Following their appointments, Ali and Helen will now feature in handbills, flyers, banners, posters, TV appearances, radio jingles, as well as on memorabilia and other iconography materials designed by the Commission for its series of activities scheduled to sensitise and celebrate the telecom consumers as the most central stakeholders of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.”

Reports also has it that the non-exclusive contract also flagged off the “Year of the Telecom Consumer” Campaign in Abuja, coinciding with the global celebration of World Consumer Rights Day.’

<<THENATION>>