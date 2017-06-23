Health Commissioner Cautions Youths Against Drugs Abuse

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye has described as worrisome the increasing rate of drug abuse, saying it was responsible for most social vices youths indulged in.

Dr. Ipaye, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Health Management Board, Dr. Ayinde Adesanya, stated this at the 2017 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, tagged ‘’Listen First’’, jointly organized by the Ogun State Government and the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State command, held in Abeokuta.

The Commissioner while elucidating on the social ills associated with drug abuse stressed the need for parents and other stakeholders to interact with youths so as to inculcate the right attitudes and morals into them to check the trend.

‎He added that State Committee on Control of Drug Abuse set up by government would not relent in its campaign against the menace as well as others including child trafficking.

“In the effort to rid our schools of hard drugs, the State Drug Abuse Control Committee has successfully established drug free clubs in twenty secondary schools across the state”, Commissioner said.

‎Ipaye also affirmed that the committee had taken the drug free campaign to artisans in the state under the aegis of Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) adding that plans were underway to sensitize NURTW, ACOMORAN, TORAN and others in the state.

In the same vein, the State Commandant of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Bala Fagge, said drug abuse in present day had assumed non conventional means as addicts now take overdose of cough syrup and other dangerous substances, making it imperative to vigorously pursue public enlightenment and prevention campaigns.