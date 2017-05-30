Hazard Named Chelsea Player Of The Season

Tuesday , 30 May 2017
May 29, 2017 in Sports Leave a comment

Eden Hazard has been voted Chelsea’s Player of the Season for 2016/2017 season, by fans of the Premier League champions.

The Belgian forward netted 16 goals in 36 top-flight appearances for the Blues, as Antonio Conte’s side marched to the title.

Hazard won the prize ahead of team-mate N’Golo Kante, who pipped him to the PFA Player of the Year.

However, Kante who has now claimed back-to-back Premier League titles, was honoured by his colleagues with the Players’ Player of the Year award.

Hazard also won Goal of the Season award, for his stunning solo effort against Arsenal earlier this year.

Chelsea missed out on a domestic double after being beaten by the Gunners in the FA Cup final.

<<Daily Post>>

