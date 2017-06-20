Grammy Winner Lekan Babalola Dedicates Song To Yoruba god

Few months after signing to trending Nigeria’s talent company, the Temple Management Company, TMC, Nigerian percussionist and Grammy award winner, Lekan Babalola is hoisting the flag of traditional religion through a new song dedicated to Ogun, Yoruba god of Iron.

Entitled ‘Mr. Lakaye’, the new song, according to promoters, is expected to satiate the appetite of his teeming African fans, which is in sync with the launch of his multi-city concert, tagged ‘Ebo’ (ritual) tour which kicked-off on June 17 at the Somerset Festival, England.

‘Mr. Lakaye’ was produced by Will Angelero, a New York/ United Kingdom-based Producer and has Lekan Babalola on the co-producer’s credit roll.

With a title inspired by the Ogun deity’s Oriki (signature eulogy),Babalola’s voice booms in Yoruba over a bouncing tune enriched with infectious electronic elements and complemented with his signature percussion sound.

A statement by TMC says the song will also be the sound track to the musician’s new art installation in honour of late American jazz artiste, John William Coltrane.

According to TMC, ‘Mr. Lakaye’ is available on all digital stores to fans of the entertainer.

Babalola who spoke about his inspiration for the new song said, “I was born in Lagos, Nigeria, into a Yoruba family. As custodians of Yoruba tradition of Ogun, Oro, Obatala and Ifa, my family taught me first hand Yoruba art and culture. Ogun is the patron of my father’s family; the Babalola of Ajibesin compound at Ile-Ogbo, Aiyedire local government of Osun State, South West Nigeria today.”

The performer won the Grammy for the first time in 2006 for his work on Ali Farka Toure’s ‘In the Heart of the Moon’, receiving credit on three songs. He won a second Grammy in 2009 for his work on Cassandra Wilson’s album, ‘Loverly’.

<<The Nation>>