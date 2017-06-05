Govt Tasks Manufacturers On Branding For Locally-Made Goods

The Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru has tasked manufacturing companies operating in the state on distinct branding of their products towards projecting them in the international market.

Ashiru gave the charge while addressing members of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) at their 10th quarterly meeting with the State government held at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

He pointed out that most manufacturers in the State were fond of affixing wrong location of their companies on their products, saying that the action was unpatriotic as it undermined the economic advantages accruable to the State as well as counter-productive to its industrial development agenda.

“We need to promote Ogun State products internally, regionally and beyond. Ogun has a lot of goods that are of high quality and there is need to promote them. You must be proud of where you are producing your product”, he opined.

He implored the manufacturers to support government in its mission to rebuild the State by fixing some of the damaged roads in their localities just as he also urged the entrepreneurs to assist in the area of youths capacity building by engaging students on industrial attachment to equip them with necessary technical and vocational skills required to be more productive in the society.

Earlier in his address, the MAN Chairman, Mr. Wale Adegbite, commended the State government for addressing some of the challenges confronting manufacturers through the forum, calling on government to fast track the passage of the Harmonisation Bill to put a stop to the harassment of its members by Local Government officials.