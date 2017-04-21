Govt. Begins Sale Of Admission Forms Into Model Colleges

The Ogun State government through its Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has commenced the sale of application forms for admission into the State Model College for 2017/2018 academic session.

In a release signed by the Commissioner in the Ministry, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, the admission was restricted to Junior Secondary School I and Senior Secondary School I respectively while forms could be obtained from the Department of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State Liaison Office, Lagos as well as all the 20 Zonal Education Offices in the State at the rate of N10,000.

According to the release, candidates intending to sit for the first batch examination coming up Saturday May 20, 2017 should return their completed forms on or before Tuesday May 16, 2017, while those bid for the second batch examination which had been slated for Saturday June 17, 2017 are to return their forms on or before June 13, 2017.

The release added that the venues for the examinations would be Ogun State Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area, A.U.D Comprehensive College, Ota and Adeola Odutola College, Ijebu-Ode, respectively.