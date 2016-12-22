Gov Amosun Swears In Two New PS

Ogun State Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun has sworn in two new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Performing the swearing in at the exco chamber of the Governor’s office Oke-Mosan Abeokuta Governor Amosun urged the new permanent secretaries to see their new post as a call to service and an opportunity to write their names in the history book of the state.

The governor asked them to brace up for the challenge ahead as there is more work to be done to realise the mission of rebuilding the state to be ranked among the best in the country.

The new permanent secretaries Mr Lateef Owodeyi and Mrs Afolasade Kokumo promised to give their best in the service of the state and help in achieving the goals and objectives of the current administration in the state