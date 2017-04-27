Gov. Amosun Solicits More Support For Education

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has called on public-spirited individuals, corporate organisations and the organised private sector to support government to make education more accessible to the people, as government could not do it alone.

The Governor stated this while playing host to the Educational Initiative for Development in Western Nigeria Campaign for Alma Mata Endowment, led by the Onilese of Ilese, Oba Oluremi Obayomi, at his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta.

Amosun said ‘’education is not a tea party affair’’ as it was capital intensive, urging people that have benefited from their institutions to give back by contributing to the development of their Alma-Mata.

He assured that his administration would support the Educational Initiative, noting that other Southwest Governors would also be appropriately intimated on the plan, reiterating that qualitative education was very important to the children and youth at large.

He appreciated the initiative of the group for what it would contribute to the educational development of the state.

Earlier in his address, the Campaign Coordinator for Alma-Mata Endowment, Mr. Alagbe Demola, explained that the essence of the campaign was to create awareness on the need for all and sundry to play their roles in restoring the lost glory of the educational sector in a voluntary manner.

Alagbe noted that the programme was also aimed at addressing socio-economic problems such as unemployment, crimes and unhealthy rural-urban drift, calling on the government to support it in every possible way.