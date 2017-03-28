Gateway Fc Records Another Win

Gateway United Football Club of Ogun State has recorded another win by beating visiting Go-Round Football Club of Omoku, Rivers State 1 – 0 in their third game of the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Playing at their home ground, Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode for the first time this season, the Gateway United side scored the lone goal in the second minute of the encounter through Uche john who headed in a long throw-in from team captain, Saburi Omoyayi.

All efforts by Gateway to increase the tally was rebuffed by their opponent as the match ended 1 nil in favour of the Ogun State side. The win was Gateway’s second victory in the three-week old league season.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun State, Mr. Afolabi Afuape while commenting on the match commended the supporters for their supports to the team assuring that the government would intensify effort at boosting the players’ morale and inspire them for better performance.

‘’This is good football, GUFC will continue to put more effort so as to get promotion, in three matches we have seven points. I want to assure the people of the State that the team will live up to expectations. I urge GUFC and the technical crew not to relent as the league is too early now to toy with’’ Afuape said.

Speaking at a post match conference, Team Coach, Samuel Abimbola lauded the supporters of the club within and outside the State for rallying round the team with a promise that the club will do its best to earn one of the two promotion tickets in its Southern conference group.

In his remark, a member of the GUFC supporters’ club, Mr. Keshiro Adesanni said he was pleased with the outcome of the match, commending their performance as inspiring.

Gateway United will play its next match this weekend at the Dan Anyanwu Stadium, Owerri, Imo-State against Heartland Football Club.