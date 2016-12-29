Garment Factories Dismiss ‘At Least 1,500 Workers’

Police in Bangladesh say garment manufacturers have dismissed at least 1,500 workers after protests over pay led to a week-long shutdown at dozens of factories, which supply clothes to top Western brands.

Police described the protests as illegal and said that they had arrested 30 workers, including seven union leaders, as well as a television reporter covering the unrest, the AFP news agency reported on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of workers walked out of factories in the manufacturing centre of Ashulia, a suburb of the capital Dhaka, that make clothing for brands such as GAP, Zara and H&M earlier this month, prompting concerns over supply during the holiday season.

“All the factories have resumed their operations. Some 90 percent of the workers have joined work,” said Nur Nabi, assistant superintendent of police.

